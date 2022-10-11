The Plot Doesn’t Matter

Seyfriend told Variety in May 2022 that she wanted to see a third installment of the Mama Mia franchise before she turns 40 but said she had no idea what the premise would be.

“Somebodies gotta come up with an idea, I just don’t know where that idea goes. I don’t know what to do,” she explained on the Variety Power of Women red carpet at the time. “Who cares? The plot doesn’t even matter at this point. ABBA has got new songs, throw them in there, and get the cast together again.

On if she thought the rest of the cast would be up for the film, The Dropout actor was positive everyone would jump at the chance.

“Meryl [Streep] absolutely would come back for the entirety of it,” she revealed. “Listen — it’s very indulgent for us. We just want to go back to Greece and dance around. And then people love that so, you know, we would be doing a service to ourselves and to the fans.”