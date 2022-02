The Time is Right

After admitting that she was “desperate” to be part of a third Mamma Mia film, James noted that it’s the perfect time for audiences to enjoy some feel-good fun. “Why isn’t it happening? We all need it,” she said during a February 2022 interview with ScreenRant. “[There’s] been COVID, it’s been terrible … Let’s do Mamma Mia.” However, the Pam and Tommy star does have one caveat: “But only if I’m in it!”