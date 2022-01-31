Trilogy Dreams

Craymer teased the possibility of making another film while speaking with the Daily Mail+ in August 2021, saying, “As we say in the film world, that’s in the works. It has to be a trilogy. Everyone wants to come back and do it, so it’s being worked on. I think they all have to be back.”

She hinted that Cher’s character could be a big focus in the third installment. “We haven’t finished her story yet,” the producer continued. “There could be a couple of new ABBA songs. I think there are songs that haven’t been used from the ABBA catalog.”