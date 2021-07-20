A New ‘Relationship’

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly in March 2018, the Canada native said her experiences on Grey’s and on Killing Eve were “like apples and oranges” — in a good way. “It’s so funny. Every year, it’s like I hear that I’m coming back to the show. Like for real,” she joked. “But what I realize is, in a way that I’m really pleased and grateful for, is that the show is continuing on with its life, and that the show and the people who are still attached to the show are still attached to Cristina. It means a lot to me. … I am moving on and very happy and excited to be in another relationship.”