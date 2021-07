Big Departure

“I feel very much in a completely different and separate world with Killing Eve. I was actually really happy for the departure,” Oh said during a January 2018 panel of the differences between her ABC character and her work on the BBC series. “It’s so different that I don’t necessarily have those similar character comparisons at all. But I’m so happy and proud to be playing Eve, because it’s a lot of hard work and a lot of fun.”