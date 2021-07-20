‘Fighting’ for Christina

Though she may not reprise the character any time soon, Oh learned a lot of valuable lessons from Cristina Yang. “If something kind of came up which was like, ‘That is completely wrong,’ I would go toe-to-toe with Shonda and a lot of the writers, which has been challenging,” she said during a roundtable with Kerry Washington in June 2020. “But I think ultimately, for the entire product and our relationship, if you’re fighting for the show, if you’re fighting for your character, people can tell that. … I feel like, when I look back, because it’s been six years now since I left Grey’s, I feel like one of my biggest successes, for me, was I don’t feel I gave up. … I started to learn how to trust that [instinct].”