‘Lightning in a Bottle’

“I’m just going to say no,” Oh told Variety in April 2018 when asked about a potential return to Seattle Grace. “I’m just going to put that down there because it’s been four years since then, and I’ve really got to try and create much more of that separation. Even though I could just talk on and on and on about that show and what I feel like I learned from it and continue learning from it. It was so special, lightning in a bottle that’s lasted for over a decade.”