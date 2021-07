Moving on

“In my mind, [the show’s] gone. But for a lot of people, it’s still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on,” the Emmy nominee said on the Los Angeles Times’ “Asian Enough” podcast in May 2021. “So please come with me to Killing Eve and on to [Netflix’s] The Chair and on to the other projects. Come see the characters that I’m playing that are much more deeply integrated in … the Asian-American experience.”