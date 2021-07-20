Never Say Never

Oh “was completely in tears” while filming her final episode, she told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2014, but there wasn’t anything she would have “done differently.” At the time, she admitted that she and Rhimes had spoken about Cristina making a comeback for the eventual series finale, adding, “I told her, ‘If you guys want to finish it out however you want to finish it out, I’d be more than happy to come back. And if it doesn’t fit in that way, I totally understand. I just want you to know that I’m available.’ Who knows!”