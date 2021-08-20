Sandra Oh: Why 'The Chair' Is the Perfect 'Bookend' to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Still Connected

Oh reflected on the surprising similarities to her character in Netflix’s The Chair and her beloved Grey’s persona. “Then & Now. The first scene I shot for #netflixthechair was as Ji Yoon Kim, the newly minted Chair of the English Dept, entering her office and falling off her chair. And I immediately remembered one of the last moments as Cristina Yang @greysabc as the newly minted director of cardio thoracic surgery, exiting her office. And their name plates on the doors. 😄,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2021.

The actress couldn’t wait for fans to see her tackle the new story. “These are the amazing moments you remember in your body 7 yrs later…’Wait this feels familiar but different.’ Like bookends,” she added. “I love Cristina. I miss Cristina. And I really love Ji Yoon. I hope you do too.”