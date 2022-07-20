The Fame Game

Oh reflected on how she adjusted to the level of attention she received while on Grey’s. “To be perfectly honest, it was traumatic. It was traumatic,” she explained during an August 2021 appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist. “And the reason why I’m saying that is the circumstances you need to do your work is with a lot of privacy. So when one loses one’s anonymity, you have to build skills to still try and be real. I went from not being able to go out, like, hiding in restaurants, to then being able to manage attention, manage expectation, while not losing the sense of self.”

She noted that she had a “good therapist” who helped her navigate it, adding: “You just have to work at finding your way to stay grounded. And a lot of times that’s by saying no.”