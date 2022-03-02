Chloe Cherry

Cherry — who plays Fez’s friend Faye in season 2 — told the Daily Beast that she was originally supposed to be naked in her first scene, which featured her onscreen boyfriend, Custer (Tyler Chase), stuffing her into an air vent to avoid being caught by the police. “We just met and said, ‘Hey, how are you?’ and then shot the scene,” she recalled at the time. “It probably would’ve been more comfortable had we had a little more time to know each other. Sam wanted to do the scene with me completely naked and Tyler was like, ‘That’s a lot,’ so they decided not to. But I was covered in fake blood and just felt so good being on set.”