Minka Kelly

The Friday Night Lights alum joined Euphoria in season 2 as Samantha, the mother of the young boy Maddy babysits. The character makes a dramatic entrance, asking the teenager to help unzip her dress after a night out, but the scene was originally supposed to be even more scandalous. “[Levinson] thought it would be more interesting if my dress fell to the ground. That was my first day as a guest on this new show, and I just didn’t feel comfortable standing there naked,” Kelly told Vanity Fair in February 2022. “I said, ‘I’d love to do this scene, but I think we can keep my dress on.’ He was like, ‘OK!’ He didn’t even hesitate. And he shot a beautiful scene and got exactly what he wanted.”