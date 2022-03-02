Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney, who plays troubled Cassie Howard, has filmed several nude scenes for Euphoria and praised Levinson for making her feel comfortable on set. “Sam is amazing,” the White Lotus alum told The Independent in January 2022. “There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ [And] he was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it.'” She added, “When I didn’t want to do [a nude scene], he didn’t make me.”

One month later, Sweeney confessed to Cosmopolitan that she views her nude scenes as the character getting naked, rather than the actress herself. “I’m so disconnected from it. When I get tagged in Cassie’s … nudes, it feels like me looking at their nudes, not Sydney’s nudes,” she said.

The Handmaid’s Tale alum went on to explain that it helps that “when you film one of these scenes, it’s so technical and not romantic,” adding, “There are people staring at you, pads between you; there’s nipple covers and weird sticker thongs all up your butt.”