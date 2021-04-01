Everything the Kardashians Said About Kanye West on ‘KUWTK’ Season 20

Kim on Kanye’s Tweets

“It’s no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I’ve always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have,” Kim said in a confessional on the March 25 episode. “I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter, so I’m still going to choose to not really talk about it here.”

Later on in the episode, she added, “Kanye’s been in Wyoming. He’s been posting a lot of things on social media, so that is a little bit frustrating. But you just have to kind of separate yourself from what’s going on at home, and what’s going on on the internet. So I’m trying to go to Wyoming so I can be with him.”