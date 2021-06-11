Kim on What Changed in Her Marriage

“I just feel like I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I’ve wanted to, and I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible, but I don’t have a life to share that with,” Kim told her mom during the June 10 series finale. “Like, I do — obviously my kids and everything — but am I just going to sit here and think, ‘OK, my kids fulfill me and I’m good?'”

The makeup mogul realized that she felt “lonely” with the rapper being in a different state so frequently. “To me, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want,” she explained. “I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone who wants to work out with me. … I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”