Kourtney on Her Call With Kanye

The Poosh founder detailed her phone call with West after his July 2020 tweets and rally. “He said, ‘It would be nice to be able to say things.’ I said, ‘Yeah, say what you want to say, but did you have to say those tweets publicly?’” Kourtney recalled on the March 25 episode. “And he said, ‘No you’re right, I shouldn’t say it publicly. It’s better to say it one-on-one.’”