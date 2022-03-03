December 2021

“I think we all chip in on that bribe,” Hampshire exclusively told Us of sending Daniel money to get him to write a script. “I can’t say anything official, but I would be very surprised if we never got together to do something again. We’ll never do the show again, but I would be surprised if we didn’t all get together for some kind of special.”

If a Schitt’s Creek movie does happen, the actress has an idea for her Stevie Budd character too. “For some reason I have had dreams that sometimes we’re doing the show again and Stevie’s pregnant. And I’m like, ‘Where did this come from!?’ And I’d wake up in a sweat, like, in this nightmare,” she said. “That’s some unconscious nightmare thing. So if Stevie is pregnant, it’s not my fault. I had that dream a bunch of times.”