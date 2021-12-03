December 2021

“[There’s] no update on a Schitt’s Creek movie,” the Q-Force alum exclusively told Us Weekly at Glenn Close and Bring Change to Mind’s annual “Revels & Revelations” Gala. However, he noted that a “really good idea” could shift things.

“Until that happens, we’re leaving it as is,” Dan told Us during the mental health event in New York City. “But the book [Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek] was good, and the book was something that I spent a really long time on. So until that happens, if that happens, there’s a wonderful book that people could pick up.”