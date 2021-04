September 2020

After winning a massive nine trophies at the Emmys in September 2020, Dan confirmed that the final season was “the best way we could have ever ended the show”.

But he didn’t deny the possibility of a film, adding, “If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye. Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon. … I would love to work with these people again.”