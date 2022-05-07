Heroic Humor! ‘Thor 4’ Lets Natalie Portman Be ‘Really Funny’ as a Hero

How Is Jane Different?

Jane and Thor have been separated for “about eight years,” Waititi told Empire in an interview published in May 2022. “She’s had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It’s a real mindf–k for Thor.”

Jane isn’t just dressed like Thor. She’ll be “part of the adventure,” the director promised, and Portman will get to show off her comedic chops. “Natalie’s really funny in real life,” Waititi shared. “She’s kind of goofy and has got a great sense of humor, and I don’t think that was exploited enough in the first films.”