Who Are the New Cast Members?

Melissa McCarthy will join the action film as a thespian portraying Hela. The real Hela was portrayed by Cate Blanchett in Thor: Ragnarok, but the villain died when Asgard (Thor’s home planet) was destroyed in the 2017 flick.

Other new cast members include Bale as the god-killing villain and Russell Crowe, who confirmed he will play Zeus in the sequel. McCarthy’s husband, Ben Falcone, was spotted filming alongside his wife, and singer Jenny Morris is also confirmed to be in the film.