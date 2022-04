Who Is Returning for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

In addition to Hemsworth, Portman, Thompson and Waititi, there will be quite a few Guardians of the Galaxy stars sharing the screen, including Pratt, Gillan, Bautista and Klementieff. Jaimie Alexander will return as Lady Sif, and Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth will reprise their cameo roles as actors playing Loki and Thor, respectively, in an Asgardian theatrical group. Sam Neil will also return as the actor playing Odin in a play.