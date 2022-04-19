Who Is the Mighty Thor?

That is astrophysicist Jane Foster, the same woman who dumped Thor off screen shortly before the events of Ragnarok. The Love and Thunder trailer shows her wielding a reconstructed Mjölnir, Thor’s magical hammer, which was previously destroyed by Thanos. It isn’t clear how Jane became the Mighty Thor, but it’s worth noting that the comics first showed Jane taking over the mantle in a What If spinoff, a story set in a different universe. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to take inspiration from the What If comics and have wide-ranging effects on the entire MCU.

Also, she’s not Female Thor or Lady Thor. Waititi confirmed via Twitter in July 2019 that Portman’s character name doesn’t reference her gender. “Correction. She’s called Mighty Thor,” he wrote at the time.