Fans Have Gotten Their First Look

The first teaser trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water was released in May 2022. The clip, which features almost no dialogue, gives an extensive look at Pandora’s new water world, Jake (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldana)’s family and the menacing return of military forces who are attempting to drain the world of its resources once more. “I know one thing: wherever we go, this family is our fortress,” Jake says at the end of the teaser.