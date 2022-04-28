It Will Take Place Underwater

In order to capture the underwater world as realistically as possible, Cameron actually had the actors shoot the motion capture sequences in a giant water tank. “My colleagues within the production really lobbied heavily for us to do it ‘dry for wet,’ hanging people on wires. … I even let them run a test, where we captured dry for wet, and then we captured in water, a crude level of our in-water capture. And it wasn’t even close,” he told EW.

Most of the cast got certified as scuba divers, and all of them worked with professionals to learn to free dive and hold their breath for minutes at a time. The underwater world will also introduce a new community of Na’vi called the Metkayina, who live in the reefs alongside the beaches and shores of Pandora.