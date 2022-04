Most of the OG Cast Will Return

Along with Worthington and Saldana, both of whom signed on to all of the sequels when they made the first Avatar film, costars Dileep Rao, Joel David Moore and CCH Pounder will all reprise their roles. Interestingly, three actors whose characters died in the 2009 movie — Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Matt Gerald — are all returning in secret roles.