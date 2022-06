What Will Happen in Season 4?

HBO has released this plot synopsis for season 4 (dubbed Night Country): “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”