Super Bowl

Everything to Know About Super Bowl LV: Where to Watch, Who’s Playing and More

By
Superbowl 2021 Date and Time
 MediaPunch/Shutterstock
8
2 / 8
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Date and Time

Super Bowl LV takes place on Sunday, February 7. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Back to top