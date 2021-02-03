Making History

Brady could make Super Bowl history in more ways than one if he wins with the Bucs— he would be the oldest quarterback to do so and only QB to win at his home stadium — but Sarah Thomas is another noteworthy individual making history with the 2021 game. Thomas is the first female referee to officiate a Super Bowl after becoming the first full-time female NFL official in 2015.

“It’s just so meaningful. I never set out to be the first, at all, in any of this,” Thomas told the NFL last month. “But knowing the impact I’m having on, not just my daughter, but young girls everywhere, women everywhere. And I have to add in young men and men too. I have two precious young men that I’m raising to be a partner with their spouse and respect [that] she’s a hardworking woman.”