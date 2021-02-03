MVP

The NFL announced in January that they will be sending 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to the game, dubbing them the real MVPs of the year. “These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said at the time. “We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.”