Who’s Nominated?

Underwood, Pearce, Chris Young and Miranda Lambert have the most nominations this year with four nods each. Lambert and Underwood are both nominated for Entertainer of the Year, which the American Idol champion has won three times. The “Tequila Does” singer, who is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, has never won Entertainer of the Year.

Taylor Swift, who left behind her country past with 2014’s 1989, is back among the nominees with a nod for Video of the Year for “I Bet You Think About Me,” her Red (Taylor’s Version) collaboration with Stapleton.

Morgan Wallen, who was deemed ineligible for the 2021 ACM Awards because of a video that showed him using racial slurs, is nominated in the Song of the Year category for “7 Summers,” which he cowrote with Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally. Wallen is also up for Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.