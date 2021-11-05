Getting Musical

The original musical songs — including the likes of “Popular,” “Defying Gravity” and “One Short Day” — have become classics in their own right. However, composer Steven Schwartz revealed his intentions to pen “at least two” new songs for the filmed version.

Schwartz told Variety in May 2017 that there are “new songs planned” and the movie won’t be an exact replica of the Broadway show. “There are things that work on stage but won’t work on film. In order to do something that will work on its own merits, you have to do something different,” he said at the time. “The only concern is people who would be coming expecting to see a filmed version of the play. They’re not going to see that.”