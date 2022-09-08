Cynthia Erivo Teases Filming ‘Defying Gravity’ for the ‘Wicked’ Movie

Singing Her Heart Out

In September 2022, Erivo opened up about the challenges of recording some of the musical’s iconic songs for the big screen. “I’ve been listening to it, and I’ve sung it. I kind of just go with it naturally,” she told Entertainment Weekly about preparing to record “Defying Gravity,” Wicked‘s most well-known number. “There’s the temptation to push and to do too much with it. I don’t know that that’s what my method will be. I think my method will be to communicate the meaning of the song as much as I can.”