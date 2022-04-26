Will She Be Green-ified?

“I haven’t seen myself as Elphaba yet,” Erivo told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022. “We’re sort of trying to decide, like, how green we’re gonna go and, like, what the stages are and whether or not it changes as she changes. [John Chu is] really open to making this as creative as we possibly can. He asked me at one point if I wanted to be actually green or CGI green and I was like, ‘I’d like to actually be green because I’m not sure that the CGI will sit the way you need it to sit.’ I want it to still feel like it’s my skin.”

She added: “I will feel like I’m playing this character [with green-painted skin] as opposed to looking at myself as I am now and then they fill in the green. I think it will help me perform because I will know when I look at my hands, I’ll see someone who is green.”