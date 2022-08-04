Are There New Faces?

Netflix announced in August 2022 that Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young are joining the cast for seasons 6 and 7. The model, who shares son Legendary with Nick Cannon, is somewhat new to the industry, while Nicole has been part of the Oppenheim Group since day one.

“I am so excited to join The Oppenheim Group and bring my realty expertise to the best in the business,” Bre exclusively told Us at the time. “It’s going to be an amazing journey!”

Nicole, for her part, hinted that she is ready to face any personal or professional issues that comes her way. “As far as drama goes, I fully realize that’s a large and unavoidable aspect of the show, but I have pretty thick skin. I’m not easily offended and I have no qualms about voicing my opinion, so I’m not too worried,” she exclusively told Us, adding, “I’m really excited for fans to see all aspects of my life, both personally and professionally. It’s going to be a fun, wild ride and I’m here for all of it!”