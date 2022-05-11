Everything to Know So Far About Selling Sunset Season 6

Will Maya Return?

During an interview in May 2022, Mary Fitzgerald revealed that her costar might make appearances after leaving the brokerage in season 5.

“I know that was the plan before everything happened with her third child,” Mary said on The Domenick Nati Show, referring to Maya Vander delivering her son in a stillbirth five months prior. “I think she’s more open to it, if I understand correctly. She’s working a lot in Miami, so if she comes back here and there when her clients are doing something or if she comes back all the time, I’m not really sure.”