Top 5

Stories

Movies

Everything to Know So Far About the Long-Awaited ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel

By
Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Will Feature ’90s Hip Hop and Jennifer Grey as Baby
Jennifer Grey. Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
9
7 / 9
podcast

Baby’s Coming Back

Not only will Grey put on her dancing shoes once again for the long-awaited follow-up film, but she will reprise her iconic role of Frances “Baby” Houseman. The sequel will see her return to Kellerman’s in the 1990s as she remembers her relationship with Johnny from when she was younger. “The most important thing for us was having Jennifer on board,” Levine told Deadline. “She is an invaluable collaborator. We’re going to try to involve as many people from the original as is appropriate. We want to be respectful in every way.”

Back to top