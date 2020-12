On Her Mom’s Encouragement

The Life-Size star credited her mother, Carolyn London, with pushing her to join the show. “I asked my mom. She was like, ‘Girl, I’m the first person that told you about that damn show! I told you to turn on the TV. The stars is dancing.’ She was the first person to tell me, and I turned it on and couldn’t look away. And so I said, ‘Yeah, I think I can bring something to this.’”