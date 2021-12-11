Plans for the Future

While discussing her wedding plans on Vanderpump Rules, Lala revealed how the couple’s view of their future differed.

“Randall wants a production. I’m the one that’s like, ‘Let’s just do it in a backyard,'” the Give Them Lala author said during a November episode, before elaborating in a confessional, “I’ve also told him we don’t have to get married. Like, let’s just stay together because we want to be. [I’ve said], ‘If things go south, you can f–king dip out on me and you don’t have to worry about a thing legally.’ And he’s like, ‘No.'”