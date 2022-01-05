The Prenup

While discussing Scheana’s decision to get a prenup ahead of an engagement to Brock, Lala opened up about why she felt like that had been “a smart move” in her own relationship.

“I’m all about a plan B,” Lala said during the January 2022 episode of Vanderpump Rules. “I remember when I said that Rand and I were going to do a prenup, you acted a little shocked by it.”

Lala noted that having a prenup allowed her to be prepared in case “things get sticky” because that is when people show their “true colors,” adding, “I just want something that is so clear and cut and dry where it’s like, ‘What’s yours is yours, what’s mine is mine. Go away.’”