Their Sex Life

Lisa Vanderpump‘s visit to meet Ocean turned awkward when Lala shared intimate details about her sex life.

“[Ocean] does [look like me]. I like that about her. She came out super hairy, so I thought when I shave Randall then I would have to shave her too,” the Utah native told her former boss during a December 7 episode, before adding, “He turns around and spreads his legs. If I have to, like, visit down there with my mouth …”

Later in the episode, Lala joked about her then-fiancé’s love for the “grandpa game” of pickleball.

“You’re a movie producer, Randall. I have a night nurse and a day nurse to pay for. Time to get back to making those dollar signs,” Lala said to the camera during a confessional after Randall participated in another game with her costars.