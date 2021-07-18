The Cliffhanger

After Shahi’s character, Billie, admitted that she wants to keep her relationship with her husband — but also sleep with her ex-boyfriend — at the end of season 1, the Rookie alum told Us that another chapter would hopefully reveal whether she gets both.

“I think that’s the question. That is the age-old question: Can you have it all? She’s a character who loves her life, but it’s not enough,” she told Us in June 2021. “She wants the stability of a relationship, and she wants the danger of a relationship and the unpredictability of a relationship. She wants to be a great mom, and she wants to go to school and get her degree and work. So, it’s like, these are the things that hopefully if we get a season 2, we’ll be able to go into and explore.”