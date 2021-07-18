What BB Easton Thinks

The author, whose work inspired the Netflix series, would “absolutely” be up for working on another installment. “There is a lot of talk about season two and I have high hopes just because of the response worldwide,” Easton told the U.K.’s Daily Express in July 2021. “It’s number one in the UK and it has been for a while, so I am very hopeful.” She noted that she’s been thinking about writing another memoir about “all of the funny and sexy things that have happened since that book came out” and would “definitely want to keep it going.”