Who Would Be In It?

Based on where the story left off in season 1, fans can hopefully expect to see the four main actors, Shahi, Demos, Vogel and Margaret Odette (who plays Sasha Snow), back if the project gets the green light.

“You’re only as good as your scene partner and they are so phenomenal,” Shahi exclusively told Us of Vogel and Demos while promoting the show. “They made my job very easy and they’re both easy to look at. So, oftentimes, I would joke with my mom, I’d just say, ‘I’m going into work,’ and she’d be like, ‘That’s not work because you got to work with Mike and Adam. That’s not called work.’ … [As a group,] we instantly had chemistry.”