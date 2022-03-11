The Cast

While Oliver, Alwyn and Kirke’s characters all closely resemble their book counterparts, Bobbi has been tweaked to incorporate some elements of Sasha Lane‘s life experience as a Black American woman. “Lenny and I had a lot of conversations about where she’s from, how much where she came from is spoken about,” the American Honey star told Vanity Fair. “We wanted to keep Bobbi even further from the rest of them. Letting her have an American accent kept her a bit more singled out.”

Abrahamson added: “We saw brilliant people, but there was just something about Sasha. There are few people who capture that quality that Bobbi is described as having in the novel — this kind of extraordinariness, this impact.”