The Connections to ‘Normal People’

Much of the creative team behind Normal People — including director Abrahamson and screenwriter Alice Birch — have returned to bring Rooney’s novel the small screen. In addition, Oliver has a connection to Paul Mescal, the breakout star of the 2020 series: she also graduated from the Lir Academy in Ireland and is making her professional debut in an adaptation of a Sally Rooney book.