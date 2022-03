The Plot

Set in Ireland in 2008, Conversations With Friends follows Frances (Oliver) and her ex-girlfriend Bobbi (Sasha Lane), two artistic twenty-somethings who become involved with an older married couple. As Bobbi and Melissa (Kirke) grow closer, Frances begins a romantic affair with Nick (Alwyn). As the two friends take sides in the other couple’s relationship, all four relationships are tested — and the bond between Frances and Bobbi could be destroyed.