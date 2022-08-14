Has Season 4 Started?

“We got the script the other day and, damn, that’s all I’m going to say. …There’s just so much,” Ramakrishnan told Elle in an interview published in August 2022. “So much happens to these Sherman Oaks kids. They don’t catch a break.”

While an air date for the final season has yet to be announced, it presumably will pick up where season 3 concluded. After eventually breaking up with Des, Devi went to Ben’s house in the final scene, which aired that August. After handing him the “One Free Boink” coupon he had gifted her, the pair went into his bedroom before the door was shut behind them.

“I think the way the writers approached this fourth season has been with such care and with such tenacious and meticulous planning that I think we all feel comforted by the fact that it was a perfect sendoff. This fourth season is perfect,” Lewison told the magazine.