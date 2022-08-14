Is the Season 3 Trailer Out?

The July 2022 trailer for season 3 shows Devi dealing with the impact of dating Paxton publicly. While popularity has perks, she isn’t used to being the center of gossip. As people speculate about how Paxton could date her, she starts to question their relationship. “I like you,” Paxton promises.

“Yeah, but why? No one else thinks we make any sense,” she says before Paxton tells her that she’s the one with the problem.

The trailer also came with a warning: “Be careful what you thirst for.”